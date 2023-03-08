The Mandalorian Season 3 Explained: What’s the Giant Beast in Episode 2?

A giant beast made its first appearance right before the end of The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2, much to everyone’s surprise.

The second installment in the latest The Mandalorian season brought the titular hero back to Mandalore, the abandoned home planet of all Mandalorians. It wasn’t exactly a warm welcome, as Din Djarin and Grogu had to overcome all kinds of dangers. When the situation escalated to the point of no return, luckily Bo-Katan Kryze saved the day. But even the former leader of Mandalore saw something she didn’t expect, the mythological creature known as the mythosaur.

What’s the Mythosaur

The mythosaur is a dragon-like creature that has become an important symbol of strength and power for the Mandalorian people in Star Wars. Its hide is so tough that it can resist blaster fire. According to the legend, Mandalore the Great tamed and rode a mythosaur, which had a lair in the mines of Mandalore, the same place where Mandalorians extracted their precious beskar. Even during the events of the rise and fall of the Empire, warriors such as Boba Fett displayed a mythosaur skull emblem on their armor.

In “Chapter 18: The Mines of Mandalore,” Djarin achieved his goal of bathing in the Living Waters in the mines of Mandalore. The journey there was full of perils, and the titular hero needed to ask for Bo-Katan’s help. After saving her fellow Mandalorian from an obstinate robot, Bo-Katan offered to lead Djarin to the Living Waters. Once there, Djarin took a bath while reciting the words of the Creed of the Mandalore to purify himself from the sin of having removed his helmet in front of others. Suddenly, Djarin fell, and Bo-Katan dove to save him into the deep waters. Djarin looked to have passed away, but Bo-Katan could see a horn and the keen eye of the creature while resurfacing.

The Mandalorian had already mentioned the legendary creature before when Ugnaught Kuiil needed to motivate Djarin during his training to ride blurrgs, reminding him that his ancestors rode mythosaurs. It was also mentioned by The Armorer in The Book of Boba Fett when she told Djarin that a mythosaur rising would herald a “new age of Mandalore.” Apparently, that time has finally come.