Disney+ Schedule March 20-26: New TV & Movies

A new episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is topping the Disney+ schedule for March 20-26.

On Wednesday, March 22, the streaming service (sign-up for Disney+ here) will release the fourteenth episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2. The series features the voices of Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang, Rhea Perlman, and Noshir Dalal, with Emmy winner Wanda Sykes making her guest starring debut in the second season as Phee Genoa.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War,” reads the first season’s synopsis. “Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch hails from executive producer Dave Filoni. The series is executive produced by Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett, and Carrie Beck, with Josh Rimes set as a producer. Rau also serves as a supervising director, with Corbett as head writer.

Disney+ Schedule March 20-26 | New TV & Movie Additions

Wednesday, March 22

How to Win at Everything (Season 1)

(Season 1) Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

(Season 1, 4 Episodes) Restaurants at the End of the World (Season 1)

(Season 1) Superstructures: Engineering Marvels (Season 1)

(Season 1) Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 214: “Tipping Point”)

(Episode 214: “Tipping Point”) Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 20”)

Friday, March 24

Witness Disaster

Saturday, March 25