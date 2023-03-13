The Last of Us Part II Will Be Split Up into Multiple Seasons on HBO

The Last of Us Part II is roughly twice the length as its predecessor, and it appears that will also be the case for the HBO Max adaptation. According to the show’s co-creators, that sequel will span over more than one season.

Speaking with GQ following the first season’s finale, Craig Mazin simply said it was “no way” going to be just one season and that “more than one [season] is factually correct.” Neil Druckmann, his fellow co-creator, chimed in and reiterated that it will be “more than one season.” He went on and spoke about what he’s looking forward to with those next few seasons.

“Some of the stuff I’m most excited for [in Part II] are the changes we’ve discussed and seeing the story come to life again in this other version,” said Druckmann. “And I think it’s exciting because it leans into those feelings you had from the game, really heavily, in a new way.”

Mazin also addressed how The Last of Us Part II specifically uses the video game medium to tell its story and how that connection isn’t lost on them when adapting it to a more passive format. He doesn’t go into specifics, but does say some events will be the same, while others will be new and different, much like the first season.

“I think we know what we’re doing on this one,” said Mazin. “I’m not saying that in snarky way, I’m saying that in a hopeful way. There are going to be things that are going to be different, and there are things that are going to be identical. There are things that are going to be added and enriched. There are some things that are going to be flipped. Our goal remains exactly what it was for the first season, which is to deliver a show that makes fans happy. We’ve got an incredible returning cast. It’s a daunting task. But Jesus, so was the first season. You can’t make everyone happy. But we’ve made a lot of people happy and that’s our intention to do it again.”

This split might have seemed obvious for some, as The Last of Us Part II is significantly longer than the first game since it offers multiple perspectives on the same story. It has a bigger cast, too, and it seems like the show might have already given a small glimpse at one of main characters from that follow-up.