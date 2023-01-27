The Last of Us Season 2 Ordered, Neil Druckmann Issues Statement

The television adaptation of Naughty Dog’s acclaimed video game has been a huge success and now The Last of Us Season 2 has been officially ordered.

This move comes after The Last of Us had HBO’s second-largest debut. The series premiere episode has surpassed 22 million viewers domestically. No word yet on how many episodes the second season will be, but it will likely begin adapting the second game in the franchise — The Last of Us Part II.

“I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations,” said executive producer Neil Druckmann. “Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!”

Executive Producer Craig Mazin praised Druckmann and the team at HBO ahead of the second season.

“I’m so grateful to Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, and I’m even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey,” said Mazin. “The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn’t be more ready to dive back in.”

The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.