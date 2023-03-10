Shrinking Season 2 Ordered, Apple TV+ Issues Statement

Apple TV+ has announced that its newest comedy drama Shrinking has officially been renewed for a second season. The renewal comes after over a month since the Jason Segel and Harrison Ford-led series made its debut. The dramedy is currently on its eighth episode titled “Boop,” with a brand new episode dropping weekly, every Friday.

“We have loved the engaging, touching, and hilarious world of Shrinking since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters,” Apple TV+’s head of programming, Matt Cherniss said in a statement. “We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for season two.”

Shrinking is a 10-episode comedy written and executive produced by Segel, Bill Lawrence, and Brett Goldstein, with Bill Lawrence set as the showrunner. The series stars Segel as Jimmy, Ford as Paul, Christa Miller as Liz, Jessica Williams as Gaby, Michael Urie as Brian, Luke Tennie as Sean, and Lukita Maxwell as Alice.

“It follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks,” reads the synopsis. “Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own.”

Shrinking is also be executive produced by Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. It will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer Productions as part of Lawrence’s overall deal with Warner Bros. TV.