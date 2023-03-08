School Spirits Paramount+ Release Date & Time

School Spirits is premiering this week on Paramount+, featuring the on-screen return of Peyton List.

A supernatural drama starring Hollywood rising star List is soon hitting Paramount+ (sign-up for the streaming service here). Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch School Spirits

Paramount+ will release the first three installments of School Spirits at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday, March 9. New episodes will follow weekly. The upcoming YA drama series was created and executive produced by Nate and Megan Trinrud, with Oliver Goldstick set as the showrunner. Goldstick is also executive producing along with Max Winkler, who directs the first two episodes of the 8-episode season. It stars List, Kristian Flores, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Milo Manheim, Josh Zuckerman, and Maria Dizzia.

“In the series, Maddie is a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her mysterious disappearance,” reads the synopsis. “Maddie goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school in the afterlife, but the closer she gets to uncovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she discovers.”

