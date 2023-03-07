Disney+’s Zorro Series Adds Game of Thrones Scribe as Showrunner

According to Deadline, Game of Thrones scribe Bryan Cogman has been tapped to serve as the showrunner for Disney+’s upcoming Zorro remake series, with Wilmer Valderrama attached for the titular role. This marks Cogman’s latest collaboration with Disney, as he’s also currently developing a remake of the 1963 classic fantasy animated film The Sword in the Stone.

The Zorro series will be executive produced by Valderrama as he portrays the role of Diego De La Vega. He’ll be the newest actor to take on the role of the iconic masked vigilante, who was famously portrayed by Douglas Fairbanks, Guy Williams, and Antonio Banderas.

Disney Branded Television has been developing the series since 2021. Executive producers are Gary Marsh and John Gertz. In addition to being the showrunner, Cogman has also been tapped to write and executive produce the project, which is being described as a bold reimagining of Disney’s classic series.

“The series is expected to feature an epic adventure rooted in California’s rich and diverse history, bursting with humor, sinister intrigue, romantic entanglements, and swashbuckling thrills,” reads the synopsis. “It follows privileged caballero Diego De La Vega who returns to his hometown of El Pueblo de Los Angeles following a family tragedy. There, he discovers a culture of corruption and injustice that will lead him to take on the mantle of the masked vigilante Zorro — America’s first true superhero.”