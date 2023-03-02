The Last of Us Episode 8 HBO Max Release Date & Time

The Last of Us Episode 8 is just a few days away before its premiere on HBO Max.

Only two episodes are left before the first long halt in Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) journey. Will they manage to find the Fireflies? Will they find the answers they’re looking for? Here’s when to watch their next adventure.

When to Watch The Last of Us Episode 8 on HBO Max

HBO Max will release The Last of Us Episode 8 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 5. Written by Chernobyl creator and The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin, the upcoming installment is titled “When We Are in Need” and will see Ali Abbasi (his Holy Spider was well received during last year’s Cannes Film Festival) behind the camera. Abbasi will also direct the Season 1 finale. The Last of Us Episode 8 will feature game actor Troy Baker, who voiced Joel in the video game, debuting in the new role of James.

“The live-action series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed,” reads the series synopsis. “Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across a post-pandemic America.”

What to Read Before The Last of Us Episode 8

The Last of Us Info

The Mandalorian‘s Pascal portrays the live-action adaptation of Joel, while Game of Thrones alum Ramsey portrays Ellie. The cast includes Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate) as Tommy Miller, Nico Parker (Dumbo) as Joel’s daughter Sarah, Anna Torv (Mindhunter) as Tess, and Merle Dandridge (The Flight Attendant) as she reprises her role from the video games as Marlene, the leader of a resistance group known as the Fireflies. It also features Jeffrey Pierce (Bosch) as Perry, Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) as Frank, Nick Offerman (Fargo) as Bill, and Storm Reid (Euphoria) as Riley.

Chernobyl creator Mazin and game writer Neil Druckmann executive produced and co-wrote The Last of Us live-action series. Druckmann also served as one of the directors. It is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions. Executive producers are Carolyn Strauss, Naughty Dog President Evan Wells, and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan.