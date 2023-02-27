The Last of Us Explained: Who Is Terry Chen’s Captain Kwong?

Fans saw much of Ellie Williams’ past in The Last of Us Episode 7, including her relationship with a certain Captain Kwong (Terry Chen). As the series already told, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) was placed in the FEDRA military school soon after her birth and basically grew up as an orphan. Even though he treated her with a certain severity, Captain Kwong seemed to be one of the few genuinely interested in Ellie’s well-being before she met Joel (Pedro Pascal).

Who’s Portraying Captain Kwong in The Last of Us

Canadian actor Terry Chen is portraying Captain Kwong in The Last of Us. Kwong’s filmography features many credits in long-feature projects and television series, ranging from 2000’s Almost Famous (his breakout role as Ben Fong-Torres) to Snakes on a Plane, Steven Spielberg’s Taken, Netflix’s House of Cards, and more.

Captain Kwong made his first appearance in The Last of Us Episode 7, a.k.a. “Left Behind.” He seemed to be a key figure in the FEDRA boarding school as he was the one scolding Ellie for her behavioral issues after she punched a classmate for making fun of her. Pretty much like Graham Greene’s Marlon and Melanie Lynskey’s Kathleen, Captain Kwong seems to be a character exclusively created for The Last of Us live-action adaptation. Sure, the video game downloadable content titled Left Behind — that the latest TV series’ installment adapted — features some FEDRA people Ellie and Riley fought in their shopping mall adventure, but no one can precisely be identified as Captain Kwong.

Kwong saw the potential in Ellie to be someone in FEDRA, provided that she behaved and stopped picking fights with her classmates. “There’s a leader in you,” Kwong told Ellie. “And one day it could be your turn.” It seemed that Kwong’s speech touched Ellie, who looked willing to take things more seriously and follow the officer path.

For the first time, The Last of Us also showed FEDRA’s point of view. Until now, the series focused on the Fireflies’ motivation and also on the Resistance movement in Kansas City, but never looked more closely at FEDRA. “No matter what anyone out there says or thinks, we’re the only ones holding this whole thing together,” concluded Kwong, underlying the importance of FEDRA in keeping a bare minimum of order in a post-apocalyptic world. Even in the games, FEDRA is the enemy, always looking out to attack the protagonists.