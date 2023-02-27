The Mandalorian Season 3 Disney+ Release Date & Time

The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere this week on Disney+.

Finally, Din Djarin and Grogu are back for new adventures on Disney+ (sign-up for the streaming service here). Here’s when to watch the upcoming third season of the fan-favorite Star Wars series.

When to Watch The Mandalorian Season 3 on Disney+

Disney+ will release the first episode of The Mandalorian Season 3 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Wednesday, March 1. The third run of Disney+’s flagship series features eight installments that will air weekly until the season finale on April 19. The show premiered in November 2019 and was an instant hit, making its protagonists, Din Djarin and Grogu, two of the most iconic Star Wars characters ever. The Mandalorian Season 3 will see the return of Pedro Pascal as the titular hero. The cast includes Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze and Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, among others.

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu,” says the synopsis. “Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

What to Read Ahead of The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere

Considering the extension of the Star Wars universe, it’s easy to lose sight of what’s happening with your favorite characters. While the main series went on hiatus following the Season 2 finale in December 2020, Din Djarin and Grogu had a prominent role in The Book of Boba Fett. Some of the things that occurred in the Boba Fett-focused series will impact the Mandalorian storyline, think of the Darksaber being teased in the Season 3 trailer.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Info

Season 3’s directorial lineup includes returning filmmakers Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, and Bryce Dallas Howard, along with Star Wars newcomers Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison.

The Mandalorian hails from executive producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, and Carrie Beck. Favreau is also set as the showrunner and one of its directors.