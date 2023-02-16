1923 Episode 7 Paramount+ Release Date & Time

1923 Episode 7 is premiering on Paramount+ later this week.

There are only two episodes left in the freshman season of the Yellowstone prequel, one of the most popular series on Paramount+ at the moment (sign-up for Paramount+ here). Here’s when to watch the upcoming Episode 7.

When to Watch 1923 Episode 7 on Paramount+

Paramount+ set the 1923 Episode 7 release date at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Sunday, February 19. The upcoming episode is titled “The Rule of Five Hundred.” Much to the fans’ delight, 1923 has recently been renewed for another season at Paramount+.

“Banner Creighton is met with a surprise, as the feud with the Duttons takes an unexpected turn,” reads the synopsis for Episode 7. “Captain Shipley says his goodbyes to Spencer and Alexandra as the next leg of their journey commences. Teonna continues to fight for her safety.”

The series comes from Taylor Sheridan and stars acting veterans Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The cast also features Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, and Jerome Flynn. Executive producers are Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

The original Yellowstone series hails from Sheridan and Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and more. The series recently aired the first half of Season 5, with the second half scheduled for late 2023.