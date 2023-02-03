1923 Season 2 Ordered as Paramount+ Continues Yellowstone Prequel

1923 Season 2 is on the way as Paramount+ has renewed the western drama series.

The Yellowstone prequel has become a hit on the streamer thanks to its star-studded cast that features Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton. The show also stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Jerome Flynn.

“1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade,” reads the synopsis.

The Yellowstone prequel is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. Executive producers are Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

The original Yellowstone series hails from Sheridan and John Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and more.