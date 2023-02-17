The Last of Us Episode 6 HBO Max Release Date & Time

The Last of Us Episode 6 is back at its usual slot on HBO Max this week.

Joel and Ellie’s journey has taken a dramatic turn in the latest installment of the popular series. How will the protagonists react in the upcoming Episode 6? Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch The Last of Us Episode 6 on HBO Max

HBO Max will release The Last of Us Episode 6 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 19. Last week, the show exceptionally aired on Friday due to the Super Bowl. The upcoming Episode 6 will feature Jasmila Žbanić behind the camera with a script from Craig Mazin. HBO Max released no synopsis for “Kin,” but the preview teases Joel (Pedro Pascal) will reunite with his estranged brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna).

“The live-action series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed,” reads the series synopsis. “Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across a post-pandemic America.”

What to Read Before The Last of Us Episode 5

ComingSoon has covered the HBO Max flagship show with plenty of news and features. In case you missed them, this will get you all caught up.

The Last of Us Info

The Mandalorian‘s Pascal portrays the live-action adaptation of Joel, while Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey portrays Ellie. The cast includes Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate) as Tommy Miller, Nico Parker (Dumbo) as Joel’s daughter Sarah, Anna Torv (Mindhunter) as Tess, and Merle Dandridge (The Flight Attendant) as she reprises her role from the video games as Marlene, the leader of a resistance group known as the Fireflies. It also features Jeffrey Pierce (Bosch) as Perry, Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) as Frank, Nick Offerman (Fargo) as Bill, and Storm Reid (Euphoria) as Riley.

Chernobyl creator Mazin and game writer Neil Druckmann executive produced and co-wrote The Last of Us live-action series. Druckmann also served as one of the directors. It is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions. Executive producers are Carolyn Strauss, Naughty Dog President Evan Wells, and PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan.