The Last of Us Sales Surged in January on PS4 & PS5

The Last of Us‘ HBO show has seemingly had an effect on sales of the games within the series. Judging by multiple recently released metrics, a few of its different entries have shot up across various sales charts.

According to the monthly NPD figures for the United States, The Last of Us Part I, the recent PlayStation 5 remake of the original, was the 11th best-selling game in January. It was previously the 36th best-selling game in December 2022.

These figures track with what Sony recently revealed, too. The PS5 remake was the eighth best-selling PS5 game on the PlayStation Store in January in the United States and Canada after coming in 20th the month prior. Even The Last of Us Remastered, the PS4 remaster of the original that released in 2014, came in at 13th place on the PS4 charts after not charting the previous month. The Last of Us Part II finished in seventh place, which was the same spot it held on that same chart in December 2022. Both The Last of Us Part I and Part II were also part of Sony’s holiday sale that spanned across December 2022 and January 2023.

The stats for the United Kingdom’s downloads are a bit different, as The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Remastered came in at the 10th and 15th spot, respectively, after not charting the month prior. The Last of Us Part II, however, fell two spots from fifth place to seventh from December 2022 to January 2023.

The United Kingdom sales that came out in late January previewed this bump. As noted by GamesIndustry.biz, boxed sales for The Last of Us Part I jumped 238% in January after its premiere, while the PS4 remaster re-entered the charts at and claimed the 32nd spot with a 322% spike in sales. Sales also continued to grow for both later that month in the U.K.