Disney+ Schedule February 13-19: New TV & Movies

A new installment in the Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 will be released as part of the Disney+ schedule for February 13-19.

On Wednesday, February 15, the streaming service (sign-up for Disney+ here) will drop The Bad Batch Season 2 Episode 9. The series hails from executive producer Dave Filoni. It features the voices of Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang, Rhea Perlman, and Noshir Dalal, with Emmy winner Wanda Sykes making her guest starring debut in the second season as Phee Genoa.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War,” reads the first season’s synopsis. “Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.”

Disney+ Schedule February 13-19 | New TV & Movie Additions

Wednesday, February 15

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)

(S3) Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)

(S1) Mars (S1)

(S1) Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)

(S1, 6 episodes) Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S1, episode 9)

(S1, episode 9) SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes)

Friday, February 17