The Last of Us Episode 5 HBO Max Release Date & Time

The Last of Us Episode 5 is getting an early release on HBO Max this week due to the Super Bowl.

With guns pointed to their head, Joel and Ellied awoke to a sticky situation in the latest installment. New adventures are next, here’s when to watch them.

When to Watch The Last of Us Episode 5 on HBO Max

HBO Max will release The Last of Us Episode 5 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Friday, February 10. The episode will also be available on HBO On Demand on the same date. Note that its HBO linear premiere will go down at its usual slot on Sunday, February 12. After working together on Episode 4, Jeremy Webb (The Umbrella Academy, Downton Abbey) and Craig Mazin joined forces as director and writer, respectively, for the upcoming installment. HBO Max didn’t release any synopsis for “Endure and Survive,” but the preview shows fans will discover more about Kathleen’s whys and hows.

“The live-action series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed,” reads the series synopsis. “Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across a post-pandemic America.”

The Last of Us Info

The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal is portraying the live-action adaptation of Joel, while Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey portrays Ellie. The cast includes Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate) as Tommy Miller, Nico Parker (Dumbo) as Joel’s daughter Sarah, Anna Torv (Mindhunter) as Tess, and Merle Dandridge (The Flight Attendant) as she reprises her role from the video games as Marlene, the leader of a resistance group known as the Fireflies. It also features Jeffrey Pierce (Bosch) as Perry, Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) as Frank, Nick Offerman (Fargo) as Bill, and Storm Reid (Euphoria) as Riley.

Chernobyl creator Mazin and game writer Neil Druckmann executive produced and co-wrote The Last of Us live-action series. Druckmann also served as one of the directors. It is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions. It is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions. Executive producers are Carolyn Strauss, Naughty Dog President Evan Wells, and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan.