The Last of Us Episode 5 Gets Early HBO Max Release Date & Trailer

The Last of Us Episode 5 release date has been announced and it will air a bit earlier than other installments of HBO’s hit video game adaptation.

Not wanting to clash with the Super Bowl next week, HBO will release The Last of Us Episode 5 on Friday instead. It will premiere on both HBO Max and HBO On Demand on February 10 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. It will then make its HBO linear premiere on Sunday, February 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It will then go back to its familiar Sunday slot until its season finale on March 12.

Check out The Last of Us Episode 5 trailer below:

“The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone,” says the logline. “What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”