Phoebe Waller-Bridge Set to Write Tomb Raider TV Series

It was just revealed that Fleabag writer, creator, and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was going to adapt Sign Here for Amazon. However, her next adaptation for the streaming service is a little more adventurous, as she’s set to write Amazon’s Tomb Raider TV series.

As reported on by The Hollywood Reporter, the show is in its developmental stages and that Waller-Bridge is not planning to star in the show. But she will be executive producing alongside Ryan Andolina and Amanda Greenblatt, who both have a production company that has a deal with Amazon. It’s unclear if this is the same reboot that was reportedly in the works last year.

This is just another link the Tomb Raider series has with Amazon, as developer Crystal Dynamics recently announced that Amazon Games is publishing the next Tomb Raider game. Not much is known about this title, but it will run on Unreal Engine 5.

Prime Video isn’t even the only streamer to have a Tomb Raider series, as Netflix also has a Tomb Raider anime slated for sometime in the future starring Hayley Atwell as the titular character. Prime Video is also developing a God of War series, too, and is rumored to be making a Mass Effect show.