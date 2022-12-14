God of War TV Show Set at Amazon

Another one of PlayStation’s most successful series is getting a series adaptation as a God of War TV show is coming to Amazon’s Prime Video.

The series has officially been greenlit by Amazon and will see Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) serves as showrunner, while Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (Iron Man, The Expanse) will serve as writers and executive producers alongside Judkins.

While originally set in ancient Greece and dealing with Greek mythology, the last two releases moved Kratos to a new setting and dealt with Norse mythology. The latest releases had a much more mature storyline and grappled with the God of War becoming a father. God of War Ragnarök was released in November to critical praise (check out our review).

“God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement (via THR). “We are honored to share in the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Santa Monica Studio.”

The series is a production of Sony Picture Television and Amazon Studios in association with PlayStation Productions. PlayStation also has several other series in the works, including The Last of Us for HBO, Horizon for Netflix, and Twisted Metal for Peacock.