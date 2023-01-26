Titans & Doom Patrol Ending With Season 4, HBO Max Issues Statement

Two beloved DC Comics dramas are coming to an end as HBO Max has announced the final seasons of both Titans and Doom Patrol.

Both shows will end with Season 4, and it reportedly doesn’t come as a surprise to the series’ producers. Both of the shows, which were produced by Greg Berlanti, had been developed for DC Universe and then later were absorbed into HBO Max. Titans debuted in 2017, while its spin-off Doom Patrol arrived a year later.

“While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings,” HBO Max said in a statement (per THR). “We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series. We thank Titans showrunner Greg Walker, executive producers Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Richard Hatem, and the team at Weed Road Pictures. For Doom Patrol, we celebrate showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. For four seasons, fans have fallen in love with the Titans and Doom Patrol, investing in their trials and tribulations, and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again.”

Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Carver questioned the cancellation, while also thanking the fans, cast, and crew.

“To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons. Also, what were you smoking?” said Carver “To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff, and, most of all, to our beautiful fans: thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride.”

Meanwhile, Titans executive producer Greg Walker hopes the final six episodes will offer closure.

“I’m immensely proud of our gifted cast, crew and writing staff and their efforts in bringing to life all 49 episodes over the last five-plus years. I couldn’t have asked for better partners in Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and HBO Max, and from the beginning, Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman,” Walker stated. “I’m incredibly grateful for their unyielding trust throughout this process. Lastly, I have to thank our incredible fans for their continued support, engagement, and the passionate community they’ve built around our show. We have six episodes left to unleash upon the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative closure we all know they deserve.”