Dungeons & Dragons Live-Action Series Coming to Paramount+

By Michael Leri

Paramount Pictures is releasing Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on March 31. But that’s not the only Dungeons & Dragons adaptation it has in the works, as a new report states that a live-action series is making its way to Paramount+.

According to Deadline, Rawson Marshall Thurber, known for directing Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, We’re the Millers, and Netflix’s Red Notice, has written the pilot script and is going to direct the first episode. There will be eight episodes total. Thurber also tweeted in excitement about the news.

Paramount is producing the series alongside eOne. eOne shopped around the project in November before Paramount snatched it up in what was described as a competitive environment. It is said to be the studio’s “largest-scope TV project ever” that could launch multiple scripted and unscripted shows. eOne and Paramount are also co-producing and co-financing the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Paramount+ is home to a few gaming shows and films, most notably the two most recent Sonic the Hedgehog movies and the live-action Halo series.

