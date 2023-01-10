The Anticipated New Yellowstone Spin-off 1923 Is Here Featuring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren

1923, the second prequel series for neo-western hit Yellowstone, has launched on Paramount+ — here’s everything you need to know.

With episodes dropping weekly, say hello to your summer appointment television. Starring Hollywood heavyweights Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, this eight-episode series is a gripping family drama set on Yellowstone, the Montana ranch the original series is set. It’s written and directed by Yellowstone franchise creator Taylor Sheridan, whose shows have been praised as some of the finest character-driven work currently on television.

But that’s not to say you need to have seen Yellowstone or fellow prequel 1883: each series follows different generations of the ranch’s owners, the Dutton family, providing a patch-quilt history of the land. In 1923, we follow the Duttons during the turbulent 1920s, a time of Prohibition, Western Expansion, and the Great Depression, the last of which began in Montana a decade earlier than the rest of the USA.

Ford and Mirren play husband-and-wife, overseeing Yellowstone, marking a reunion for the two veterans, having previously worked together on 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. The cast also includes familiar faces, including Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn and former James Bond, Timothy Dalton, as well as the likes of Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer. A bunch of the cast members recently sat down with ComingSoon to chat about working on 1923: you can watch interviews with Mirren, Geraghty, Mann and Randolf, and Nieves and Ehle.

1923 joins the créme de la crop of Paramount+’s offering, including prestige shows like 1883, Tulsa King, and Yellowjackets, as well as blockbuster hits like Top Gun Maverick, the highest-grossing film of 2022.

To watch 1923, Top Gun Maverick, or any of their slate of addictive shows and jaw-dropping flicks, you’ll need a subscription to Paramount+, available for only $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year.

Click here to subscribe to Paramount+ and catch the episodes of 1923 out right now.