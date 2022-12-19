1923 Interview: Helen Mirren on ‘The Herd Comes First’ Mentality

The debut episode of the Yellowstone prequel 1923 makes one thing clear — the herd comes first. The family mantra is uttered several times by Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton as she explains what Michelle Randolph’s Elizabeth is getting herself into by marrying into the family.

While speaking to ComingSoon about the show, the acclaimed actress spoke about the challenges of that mentality and how Cara manages the family.

“I’m not a farmer’s daughter and I’ve never worked on a farm, but I know that when you work on any kind of a farm, you are a slave to the environment, to the climate, whether it rains or not, or whether it’s too sunny,” explained Mirren. “So you cannot just put those things aside and say, ‘Well, I think I’m going on holiday for a couple of weeks,’ because it is a constant demand. So on that level, I certainly understand what Cara says, and, I think it’s a great way of telling this young woman who’s about to enter the family, really what the priorities of the family are.”

