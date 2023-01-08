Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Netflix Release Date & Time

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 is premiering on Netflix later this week.

The sophomore season of the Vikings spin-off will see Leif, Frida, and Harald returning for new adventures. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 on Netflix

Netflix will release Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT/8 a.m. UK on Thursday, January 12. Set over a hundred years after the end of the original series, Vikings: Valhalla is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action. Seasons 1 and 2 hail from showrunner and executive producer Jeb Stuart, who will also return for the third season.

“Season 2 finds our heroes shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat, an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies,” reads the synopsis. “Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia, they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond their familiar fjords.”

The spin-off stars Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter, Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, Caroline Henderson as Jark Haakon, Bradley Freegard as King Canute, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf Haraldsson, Pollyanna McIntosh as Ælfgifu of Northampton, Asbjørn Krogh as Jarl Kare, David Oakes as Earl Godwin, Pääru Oja as Arne Gormsson, Louis Davison as Prince Edmund, and more.

Morgan O’Sullivan executive produced Vikings: Valhalla together with Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri.