Assassin’s Creed Netflix Series Loses Die Hard Writer

Jeb Stuart, most known for writing Die Hard, signed onto Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed series in June 2021. However, the showrunner has now moved on from the project.

Stuart divulged these details in an interview with Collider about Vikings: Valhalla (which is not be confused with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla). When asked about Assassin’s Creed, he said he was “no longer involved” because of a “difference in vision.”

“I think it was a little bit of a move of executives from LA to London, and it allowed the London group who, unfortunately, had to inherit my vision of what it was instead of getting to develop their own vision,” said Stuart. “So I think that’s fair. I know it’s going to be great whenever it comes out. I think the Ubisoft guys are fantastic. I think it’s a terrific franchise. It was just a good, mutual time to move on for both sides.”

Netflix has not only had multiple series based on video games like Resident Evil, League of Legends, and Sonic the Hedgehog, but it also has a few from Ubisoft in the works. Shows based on Splinter Cell and Far Cry: Blood Dragon are slated to hit the streaming service in the future. The live-action Assassin’s Creed Netflix also still doesn’t have any official time period and no other big creative names have been attached so far.

Ubisoft just ended support Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the most recent entry, but has a few other Assassin’s Creed games coming: Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, the mobile RPG; Assassin’s Creed Codename Red, the full RPG set in Feudal Japan; Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe, the mysterious entry that is implied to have witchcraft of some kind; the unnamed multiplayer entry; and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the smaller scope throwback entry that’s set to release later this year.