HBO Max Schedule January 9-15: New TV & Movies

The Last of Us live-action series is the crown jewel of the HBO Max schedule for January 9-15.

On Sunday, January 15, the streaming service will add The Last of Us to its available content. The series will tackle the events of the critically acclaimed first game. Joining Pascal and Ramsey are Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate) as Tommy Miller, Nico Parker (Dumbo) as Joel’s daughter Sarah, Anna Torv (Mindhunter) as Tess, and Merle Dandridge (The Flight Attendant) as she reprises her role from the video games as Marlene, the leader of a resistance group known as the Fireflies. It also features Jeffrey Pierce (Bosch) as Perry, Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) as Frank, Con O’Neill (Chernobyl) as Bill, and Storm Reid (Euphoria) as Riley.

“The live-action series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed,” reads the synopsis. “Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across a post-pandemic America.”

The live-action series is executive produced and co-written by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and original game writer Neil Druckmann, who is also serving as one of the directors. It is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions. Executive producers are Carolyn Strauss, Naughty Dog President Evan Wells, and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan.

HBO Max Schedule January 9-15 | New TV & Movie Additions

Tuesday, January 10

Horrible Bosses 2, 2014 (HBO)

Wednesday, January 11

In with the Old, Season 3

Thursday, January 12

Blended , 2014 (HBO)

, 2014 (HBO) The Climb , Max Original Series Premiere

, Max Original Series Premiere Velma, Max Original Series Premiere

Friday, January 13

The Big Soirée (El Gran Sarao), Max Original Premiere

(El Gran Sarao), Max Original Premiere I Don’t Like Driving w/t (No Me Gusta Conducir), Max Original Premiere

Saturday, January 15