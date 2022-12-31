Prime Video January 2023 Schedule: New TV & Movie Release Dates

The second season of the adult-animated fantasy The Legend of Vox Machina is among other exciting additions to the Prime Video January 2023 schedule.
On January 20, the streaming service will release The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2. The show is based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role’s first live-streamed tabletop role-playing game (RPG) campaign. It features the voices of Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham.
“In Season 2, after saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again—this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave,” reads the synopsis.
The new line-up of guest voice stars for the next installment has also been revealed. It includes Will Friedle, Billy Boyd, Henry Winkler, Lance Reddick, Cree Summer, Alanna Ubach, Cheech Marin, Troy Baker, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Ralph Ineson, and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn. In addition, Stephanie Beatriz, Indira Varma, Gina Torres, Kelly Hu, and Esmé Creed-Miles are also returning to guest star.
The Legend of Vox Machina is a production of Amazon Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse for Prime Video. The Critical Role cast are also serving as executive producers, alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance), Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), and Ben Kalina (Big
Prime Video January 2023 Schedule
January 1
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Mission: Impossible (1996)
- Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Freevee)
- How to Train Your Dragon (Freevee)
- Source Code (Freevee)
- The Devil Wears Prada (Freevee)
- Dharma & Greg Seasons 1-5
- Invader Zim
- Nella the Princess Knight
- Shimmer and Shine
- 12 O’Clock High Seasons 1-3
- Welcome to Flatch
- 50/50
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- After Earth
- Akeelah and the Bee
- Ali
- Antwone Fisher
- Are We There Yet?
- Baby Boy
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Beauty Shop
- Black Dynamite
- Blankman
- Blue Chips
- Breakdown
- Breakin’ All the Rules
- Broken City
- Brown Sugar
- Clue
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Downsizing
- El Dorado
- El Mariachi
- Election
- Employee of the Month
- Europa Report
- Failure to Launch
- Forces of Nature
- Frankie & Alice
- Friday the 13th (1980)
- Gamer
- God’s Not Dead
- Guess Who
- Harold and Maude
- Higher Learning
- Home for the Holidays
- I Am Not Your Negro
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- In My Country
- In the Heat of the Night
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
- Jesse Stone: Night Passage
- Jesse Stone: Sea Change
- Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
- Juliet, Naked
- Just Wright
- Love the Coopers
- Mad Love
- Mean Creek
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol
- Mississippi Burning
- Mo’ Money
- Money Train
- Mr. 3000
- Muscle Shoals
- O Brother, Where Art Thou?
- Paranormal Activity 2
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Paranormal Activity 4
- Paycheck
- Poetic Justice
- Private Parts
- Rec
- Rec 2
- Rec 3: Genesis
- Red Dawn (1984)
- Rejoice and Shout
- Rosemary’s Baby
- School Daze
- Serpico
- She Hate Me
- Six Degrees of Separation
- Sorry to Bother You
- Tangerine
- The Amityville Horror (1979)
- The Big Wedding
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- The Butler
- The Devil’s Backbone
- The Duchess
- The Foot Fist Way
- The Gospel According to Andre
- The Love Guru
- The Peacemaker
- The Running Man
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- The Two Jakes
- Three Can Play That Game
- To Sir, With Love
- True Grit (1969)
- Walking Tall (2004)
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- Witness
- You Got Served
- Nova Vita Season 1 (Freevee)
- Wagon Train Seasons 1-5 (Freevee)
- Battleship (Freevee)
- Bill & Ted Face the Music (Freevee)
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (Freevee)
- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (Freevee)
- Booksmart (Freevee)
- City of God (Freevee)
- Click (Freevee)
- Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (Freevee)
- Contraband (Freevee)
- Four Kids and It (Freevee)
- Freaky (Freevee)
- Fried Green Tomatoes (Freevee)
- Get Him to the Greek (Freevee)
- Grown Ups 2 (Freevee)
- Identity Thief (Freevee)
- Jumanji (1995, Freevee)
- Let Him Go (Freevee)
- Lincoln (Freevee)
- Little Fockers (Freevee)
- Machine Gun Preacher (Freevee)
- Man of the House (Freevee)
- Me Your Madness (Freevee)
- Meet the Fockers (Freevee)
- Meet the Parents (Freevee)
- Monte Carlo (Freevee)
- Morgan (Freevee)
- Morning Glory (Freevee)
- Nerve (Freevee)
- Office Space (Freevee)
- Out of Sight (Freevee)
- Passengers (Freevee)
- Peeples (Freevee)
- Planet 51 (Freevee)
- Red Sparrow (Freevee)
- Shark Tale (Freevee)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014, Freevee)
- The American (Freevee)
- The Call (Freevee)
- The Croods (Freevee)
- The Darkest Minds (Freevee)
- The Family That Preys (Freevee)
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (Freevee)
- The Hot Chick (Freevee)
- The Night Before (Freevee)
- The Purge (Freevee)
- The Smurfs (Freevee)
- The Smurfs 2 (Freevee)
- Think Like a Man (Freevee)
- This is the End (Freevee)
- Tombstone (Freevee)
- Unstoppable (Freevee)
- Widows (Freevee)
- Zombieland (Freevee)
January 3
- Endeavour Season 8
- Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul
January 6
- Cosmic Love France
- The Rig
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Black and Blue
- Power Rangers
January 8
- The Winter Palace
January 10
- Snitch
January 13
- Hunters Season 2
- The Test Season 2
January 15
- The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
- Road Trip
January 16
- Vengeance
January 20
- The Legend of the Vox Machina Season 2
January 21
- Hercules (2014)
January 23
- Judy Justice Season 2 Winter Premiere (Freevee)
January 27
- Shotgun Wedding
- The King’s Speech
January 31
- Nate Bargatze: Hello World
- Orphan: First Kill
- Killing Them Softly