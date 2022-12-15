Henry Cavill Won’t Be in Witcher Season 4 Despite Superman Exit

Although Henry Cavill is now out as Superman, the actor will not be returning to the role of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher.

According to a recent report from Variety, The Witcher is set to move forward with its Season 4 plans unchanged, which means Liam Hemsworth will keep the leading role as was originally planned after Cavill exited the series following its third season.

Although it was never stated that Cavill was leaving the Netflix series to return as Superman, many fans assumed he was. Since the decision for him to return as Superman has been reversed, some fans have been hoping that he could return as Geralt, but that doesn’t seem to be happening.

According to a report from Deadline, Cavill had only committed to a short-term deal with Netflix. When it was about time to renew contracts for the fourth season, the British actor ultimately came to the decision to move on from the series in order to shift his focus to his other upcoming projects.

The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family which centers around a solitary monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia, the powerful sorceress Yennefer, and a young Cintrian princess, Ciri, as they learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together. The series has starred Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, who will be played by Liam Hemsworth as of Season 4. It also stars Freya Allan as Princess Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it,” says the official synopsis for the third season. “Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

Based on the stories and novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is created and executive produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who also serves as the showrunner. Sean Daniel and Jason Brown of Sean Daniel Company are executive producing, along with Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko of Platige Image.