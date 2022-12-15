Henry Cavill Issues Statement on Superman Exit: ‘My Turn to Wear the Cape Has Passed’

Henry Cavill opened up about his recent meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran that led to the news that he will no longer be returning as Superman despite the surprising ending of Black Adam.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” wrote Cavill on his Instagram. “After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

While Cavill is obviously disappointed by the news, he told fans to remember that everything that Superman stands for still exists despite his departure from the role.

“For those who have been by my side through the years… we can mourn for a bit but then we must remember… Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.”

Gunn announced yesterday that he is writing a new Superman movie that will focus on a younger version of the character. No director is currently set for the project.