The Santa Clauses Season 2 Ordered by Disney+

Following the premiere of the season finale of The Santa Clauses, Disney+ has officially renewed the Tim Allen-led Santa Clause sequel series for a second season. The holiday comedy was initially set as a limited series. Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell are once again expected to reprise their respective roles as Scott Calvin and Carol. Further details about the second installment’s plot are still being kept under wraps.

“This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement (via Deadline). “Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I’m grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season.”

The Santa Clauses stars Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus, Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol/Mrs. Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra, Devin Bright as Noel, Austin Kane as Cal, Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace, and Kal Penn as Simon Choksi.

“Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever,” reads the synopsis. “But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.”

The Santa Clauses hails from executive producer and showrunner Jack Burditt, who is known for his work on hit shows such as 30 Rock, Modern Family, and Frasier. In addition to starring, Tim Allen also executive produced. It is a production by 20th Television. Executive producers are Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, and Rick Messina.