Exclusive Track from the Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Soundtrack

ComingSoon is pleased to offer an exclusive track from Law & Order: Organized Crime — Original Series Soundtrack Season 2, featuring music by UK-based composer Ruth Barrett (Bloodlands). Lakeshore Records is set to release Law & Order: Organized Crime–Original Series Soundtrack S. 2 digitally on December 16.

For the first time ever, a Law & Order franchise offered fans a complete soundtrack, full of dramatic, suspenseful, and emotional compositions that are already recognizable to its vast viewing audience with the Season 1 release, and the follow-up continues with a whole new set of thrilling tracks. The hit series, now in its third season, is from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, starring Christopher Meloni, Danielle Mone Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger.

Listen to the track “In Too Deep” below:

“The season 2 music is an expansion of the OC soundworld with more mayhem and grit. Season 2 kicks off with Vinnie Jones starring as an Albanian gangster, so the music had to be considerably more intense,” says Barrett. “The Albanian themes reference traditional folk music and polyphonic chants mixed up with gritty synths and percussion. We journey through the McClane hacker storyline with synth-driven tech sounds and baroque strings and into the Brotherhood zone which is more of a scratchy messed up blues. The soundtrack ends with the combat cross theme, a development of Stabler’s theme exploring his feelings of guilt and regret about his father.“

Tracks include: