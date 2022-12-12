Sonic Prime Netflix Release Date & Time

Sonic Prime is finally premiering on Netflix.

The beloved blue hedgehog will speed up for another set of adventures in Netflix’s upcoming animated series. Here’s when to watch Sonic’s return.

When to Watch Sonic Prime on Netflix

Netflix set the Sonic Prime release date at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday, December 15. The show stars Deven Mack, Brian Drummond, Ashleigh Ball, Shannon Chan-Kent, Adam Nurada, and Ian Hanlin. The series is animated by WildBrain and produced by SEGA, WildBrain, and Marza. The series will feature a 40-minute episode followed by seven 20-minute installments.

“The action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event,” reads the series’ logline. “Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime!”

Writer collective Man of Action Entertainment — better known as the creative team behind Ben 10 and Big Hero 6 — executive produced Sonic Prime, in addition to serving as showrunners. The series will be animated at WildBrain, which will also partner up with SEGA for the project’s production, distribution, and licensing.