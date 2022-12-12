Doom Patrol Season 4 Episode 3 HBO Max Release Date & Time

Doom Patrol Season 4 Episode 3 is just a few days away from hitting HBO Max.

Jane, Rita Farr, Mr. Nobody, and the other Doom Patrol members are back for another run of crazy adventures. Here’s when to watch the next episode in Doom Patrol Season 4.

When to Watch Doom Patrol Season 4 Episode 3

HBO Max set the Doom Patrol Season 4 Episode 3 release date at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday, December 15. The upcoming installment was written by Tanya Steele. New episodes will follow weekly until January 5, 2023, when the series will go on hiatus for a while. Producers haven’t revealed when the second part of Season 4 will air.

Doom Patrol reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of superheroes. Part support group, part superhero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. The series stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, and Michelle Gomez.

“Season 4 opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise,” reads the logline. “Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?”

Based on the DC Comics series created by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani, Doom Patrol is written and created by Supernatural‘s Jeremy Carver. Executive producers are Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, Jeremy Carver, and Sarah Schechter. The first three seasons are available to stream now on HBO Max.