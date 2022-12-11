National Treasure: Edge of History Disney+ Release Date

National Treasure: Edge of History is finally hitting Disney+.

The appreciated National Treasure franchise is getting its first television series on Disney+ more than 18 years after the Nicolas Cage-led original movie debuted in theaters. Here’s when to watch the upcoming show (sign-up for Disney+ here).

When to Watch National Treasure: Edge of History on Disney+

Disney+ set the National Treasure: Edge of History release date at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Wednesday, December 14. The streaming service will release the first two installments at once, with new episodes premiering weekly. Mira Nair (Queen of Katwe) directed the 10-episode series premiere from a screenplay written by original film writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley. Disney+’s series stars Lisette Alexis as Jess, Catherine Zeta-Jones (Prodigal Son) as Billie, Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors) as Tasha, Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) as FBI Agent Ross, Jake Austin Walker (DC’s Stargirl) as Liam, Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill) as Oren, and Jordan Rodrigues (Light as a Feather) as Ethan.

Described as an expansion of the Cage-led film franchise, “the series is set to explore timely issues of identity, community, historical authorship, and patriotism told from the point of view of Jess Morales, a twenty-year-old DREAMer who, with her diverse group of friends, sets off on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover her mysterious family history and save a lost Pan-American treasure,” reads the logline.

The series hails from the original films’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer in association with the Wibberleys, who are all serving as executive producers. It is a production by Jerry Bruckheimer Television with ABC Signature as its studio. The executive producer list includes the first film’s director Jon Turteltaub, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, and Rick Muirragui, who also serves as writer.