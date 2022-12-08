Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6 Release Date & Time

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6 is a step closer to the series midseason finale on Paramount Network.

The ranch is in turmoil after a fistfight unfolded in the latest episode. What will Governor Dutton (Kevin Costner) do next? Here’s when to watch the next installment.

When to Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6

Paramount Network will air Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, December 11. The next episode is titled “Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and Fog” and will see Stephen Kay returning as director for his third assignment this season. The script comes from Taylor Sheridan. The fifth season of the appreciated series will feature 14 episodes split into two chapters. The first chunk will wrap up on December 18, following the airing of Episode 7. It’s not yet clear how long that midseason hiatus will be.

Shortly after the midseason finale, Paramount+ (sign-up for Paramount+ here) will release the second Yellowstone prequel titled 1923, starring Harrison Ford. The story follows the Dutton family during Prohibition and the Great Depression.

“The series chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States,” reads the synopsis. “Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.”

Sheridan created Yellowstone together with John Linson. It stars Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Brecken Merrill. Additionally, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly.

Costner executive produced Yellowstone with Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. 101 Studios co-produced and co-financed the Paramount Network original drama.