Young Jedi Adventures: Disney+ Star Wars Series Announced

During the ongoing Star Wars Celebration 2022 event, Disney announced that a new animated series called Young Jedi Adventures will be coming to Disney+ and Disney Junior next year.

Young Jedi Adventures will follow original stories of Younglings — young Jedi recruits — as they are swept into a world of adventure and begin their journies on the path to becoming full Jedi Knights. The series will see the Younglings grappling with various topics, including compassion, self-discipline, teamwork, patience, and friendship. The series is set to premiere sometime in 2023. The series will see Michael Olson act as showrunner.

The new series not only marks the first full-length animated Star Wars series created for a younger audience, but it also marks one of the first series to be set in The High Republic era, a new era in the Star Wars canon that Disney established earlier this year. The High Republic era is set about 200 years prior to the events of the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

So far, the only media to appear in The High Republic era has been a variety of novels and comics named after the era, although the Disney+ series The Acolyte is also set to take place in The High Republic era when it premieres sometime in the future.