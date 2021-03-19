Slippin’ Jimmy: Better Call Saul animated spinoff in the works

As production continues on the upcoming final season of Better Call Saul, AMC has officially announced the development of an animated spinoff series titled Slippin’ Jimmy, based on the acclaimed Bob Odenkirk-led Breaking Bad prequel. They also confirmed that a brand new season for Better Call Saul Employee Training is also currently in the works.

There’s more Saul coming your way. A new season of ‘Employee Training’ and a brand new animated series, ‘Slippin’ Jimmy’ are officially in development. pic.twitter.com/r0plScSVtI — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) March 19, 2021

The most recent season of the minisodes web series, which centered around Rhea Seehorn’s Kim Wexler, have previously won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series. Further details about the two new projects are still under wraps and its still unclear if Odenkirk will be also lending his voice in the animated spinoff.

The Breaking Bad prequel series stars Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Michael McKean as Chuck McGill Jr,, Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin, Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Michael Mando as Nacho Vargo and Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring.

In Season 5, Jimmy McGill’s decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman” creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit. Last season also featured the return of Breaking Bad fan favorites Dean Norris and Steven Michael Quezada, who are reprising their roles as Hank Schrader and Steven Gomez.

The critically acclaimed drama is created by Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan, who are serving as executive producers along with Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz and Gennifer Hutchison. The series recently garnered a 2018 Peabody Award, and, over three seasons, has earned 23 Emmy Award nominations, three Golden Globe Award nominations, two Writers Guild Awards, three Critics’ Choice Awards, a Television Critics Association Award and two AFI Awards for “TV Programs of the Year,” among many other Guild nominations.