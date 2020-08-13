Avatar: The Last Airbender: Netflix finally comments after creators’ sudden exit

Yesterday, Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko announced that they will officially no longer be involved in Netlfix’s highly-anticipated live-action series adaptation of the popular animated series. Because of this, the ATLA fandom has been struck with sadness and anger over the loss with most fans becoming doubtful and worried that Netflix might not deliver the adaptation that they’ve been hoping for.

Following the creators’ controversial exit, the streaming giant has finally broken their silence regarding the issue by assuring ATLA fans that they’re still confident that the project’s current creative team can provide great results that would give justice to the animated series.

“We have complete respect and admiration for Michael and Bryan and the story that they created in the Avatar animated series,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement (via Variety). “Although they have chosen to depart the live-action project, we are confident in the creative team and their adaptation.”

According to both DiMartino and Konietzko’s statements yesterday, they’ve ultimately decided to leave the project due to creative differences as Netflix had failed to keep their promise of giving them creative control over the live-action series. Since all three seasons of the animated series made their Netflix debut last May, it instantly became one of the streamer’s most popular content.

RELATED: The Witcher Season 2 Resumes Production in the UK

The live-action version of the hit Nickelodeon animated series was first ordered at Netflix in September 2018. The animated version aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon from February 2005 to July 2008. The series received substantial acclaim during its run, picking up multiple Annie Awards, Genesis Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Peabody Award. The sequel series, “Legend of Korra,” aired for four seasons from 2012-2014.