Rosario Dawson joins The Mandalorian season 2 as Ahsoka Tano!

Slash Film has brought word that the second season of Disney+’s acclaimed Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian is making a huge creative decision to cast Rosario Dawson (Zombieland: Double Tap) to star as a live-action version of fan-favorite Rebels and Clone Wars character Ahsoka Tano!

Tano made her first appearance in Star Wars lore in the 2008 Clone Wars film that led into the hit TV series, which was revived for its last season that is currently airing on Disney+, and has since spun off into other series such as Rebels as well as video games and comics. She was originally the padawan to Anakin Skywalker and was not well-received by fans of the franchise, but as her character grew and developed over the years, she quickly became one of the highest-regarded characters in the entire franchise.

Dawson was previously asked about her interest in joining the long-running sci-fi franchise as Ahsoka in 2017 on Twitter, responding she’d be super interested in portraying the character, along with the hashtag “#AhsokaLives,” and it now appears her and the asking fan’s dreams are coming true. It’s currently unknown how much fans can expect to see the character in the upcoming second season of the hit series, but with it set to premiere in October, they won’t have to wait long!

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Pedro Pascal (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) stars as a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy and is joined by Gina Carano (Deadpool) who plays Cara Dune, a former Rebel Shock Trooper, having trouble re-integrating herself into society.; and Carl Weathers as Greef, a man who heads a guild of bounty hunters that hires The Mandalorian for a specific job.

The series also stars Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Carl Weathers (Predator), Omid Abtahi (American Gods), Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man) and Nick Nolte (Affliction).

Jon Favreau serves as executive producer and showrunner for the series, Directors for the first season included Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), who helm the first episode, plus Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), who have also provided the voice for bounty hunter IG-88 in the series.

The Mandalorian is executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist will serve as co-executive producer.

