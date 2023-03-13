The Little Mermaid Trailer Previews Disney’s Live-Action Movie

During the 2023 Oscars, a new The Little Mermaid trailer was released, giving fans a closer look at Disney’s latest live-action remake.

The new trailer gives our best look yet at what to expect from the adaptation, which stars Halle Bailey as Ariel. Other cast includes Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Melissa McCarthy, who will play the role of the sea witch Ursula.

You can check out the new The Little Mermaid trailer below:

For this new version of The Little Mermaid, Disney paired Lin-Manuel Miranda with Alan Menken — who also wrote the songs in the 1989 animated film alongside Howard Ashman — to create a blend of old and new songs that will be featured in the upcoming big-screen version.

“The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric,” says the synopsis. “While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.”

Disney’s animated The Little Mermaid made over $211 million at the box office and became a bestseller on home video, popularizing songs like “Under The Sea” and “Part of Your World.” The upcoming film is based on the short story by Hans Christian Andersen and the 1989 Disney animated film by Ron Clements and John Musker.