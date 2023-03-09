No Hard Feelings Red Band Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence Leads Comedy

Sony Pictures has released the No Hard Feelings red band trailer for the forthcoming edgy comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence and newcomer Andrew Feldman. The video introduces Lawrence’s Maddie who gets hired by a rich couple to date their socially awkward son in hopes of bringing him out of his shell before he goes to college.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters this summer on June 23. Its current theatrical release date will pit the film against two other comedies in the form of Wes Anderson’s next all-star movie Asteroid City and Adele Lim’s feature directorial debut Joy Ride starring Everything Everywhere All at Once breakout Stephanie Hsu.

Check out the No Hard Feelings trailer below:

No Hard Feelings is directed by Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys) from a screenplay he co-wrote with John Phillips, who is also set as an executive producer. Joining Lawrence and Feldman are Matthew Broderick, Natalie Morales, Laura Benanti, Kyle Mooney, Hasan Minhaj, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Scott MacArthur, and more.

“On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to ‘date’ their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing,” reads the synopsis.

No Hard Feelings is described as being in the same vein as Bad Teacher, There’s Something About Mary, and Risky Business. The film is produced by Lawrence, Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, and Justine Ciarrocchi, with John Phillips and Kerry Orent executive producing.