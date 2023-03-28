Asteroid City Poster Highlights Wes Anderson Movie’s Incredible Cast

The Asteroid City poster has been released for the upcoming Wes Anderson movie, Focus Features will release the movie in a limited capacity on June 16, 2023, before expanding it one week later on June 23, 2023. The poster highlights the film’s incredible cast and comes before the official trailer is released tomorrow.

“The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events,” reads the synopsis.

Check out the Asteroid City poster below:

Asteroid City is written and directed by Wes Anderson. The ensemble cast will include long-time Wes Anderson collaborators, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber, Tony Revolori, Jeff Goldblum, and Jack Ryan.

It will also feature some new A-list collaborators Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Maya Hawke, Sophia Lillis, and more. The project is being produced by Jeremy Dawson and Steven Rales.