Mafia Mamma Trailer: Toni Collette Leads Action Comedy

Bleecker Street has released a brand new Mafia Mamma trailer for the forthcoming action comedy about an American woman suddenly inheriting her estranged grandfather’s Italian Mafia empire. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on April 14, 2023.

The video shows Toni Collette in the role of a woman who discovers that her grandfather was a Mafia boss who left her to manage the family business. Because of this, she becomes a target for other rival gangs. With the help of Monica Bellucci’s character, she must learn how to navigate her new role.

Check out the new Mafia Mamma trailer below:

Mafia Mamma is directed by Catherine Hardwicke from a screenplay written by Michael J. Feldman and Debbie Jhoon. Joining Collette are Monica Bellucci, Giulio Corso, Francesco Mastroianni, Alfonso Perugini, Sophia Nomvete, Eduardo Scarpetta, Tim Daish, and Tommy Rodger.

“The film is a hilarious, action-packed comedy about a suburban American woman who inherits her grandfather’s Mafia empire and, guided by the Firm’s trusted consigliere, defies everyone’s expectations, including her own, as the new head of the family business,” reads the synopsis.

Mafia Mamma is produced by Collette, Amanda Sthers, and Christopher Simon. It hails from Vocab Films, IDEA (L), and New Sparta. This project reunites Hardwicke with Collette after previously working together on the comedy drama film Miss You Already in 2015.