Shazam! Fury of the Gods TV Spot Details Rachel Zegler’s Character

A brand new TV spot for DC Studios’ forthcoming action-comedy sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods has surfaced online, featuring some new footage of the cast.

The Fury of the Gods TV spot also unveiled another look at Rachel Zegler, confirming an interesting new detail about her mysterious character. It reveals that Zegler is playing a daughter of Atlas and is actually 6,000 years old. The film is slated to hit the theaters on March 17.

We decided to go pretty bold with the color grading on this film. If it doesn't look exactly like this in your theater please complain to management. https://t.co/vH6mPZLrrW — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 21, 2023

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see the return of Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as they reprise their respective roles as Billy Batson and Shazam. Joining them are returning cast members Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody as Freddy, Faithe Herman and Meagan Good as Darla, Ian Chen and Ross Bulter as Eugene, Grace Fulton as Mary, Jovan Arman and D.J. Cotrona as Pedro, Marta Milans, Cooper Andrews, and Djimon Hounsou.

After defeating Sivana and the Seven Deadly Sins two years ago, the sequel will feature the Shazam family going up against much more dangerous and godly threats, with the introductions of the daughters of Atlas — Hespera and Kalypso, who are set to be portrayed by Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Kill Bill actress Lucy Liu. West Side Story star Rachel Zeigler has also been cast.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is directed by David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation) from a screenplay written by Shazam! scribe Henry Gayden. It is produced by Peter Safran.