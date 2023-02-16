The Magician’s Elephant Trailer & Poster Highlight an Unlikely Team-Up

Netflix has released an official The Magician’s Elephant trailer and poster for the upcoming animated movie based on the book by two-time Newbery Award-winning author Kate DiCamillo. The film is set to debut on Netflix on March 17.

“When young Peter sets out to find his sister, his optimistic spirit guides him through an unexpected encounter with an elephant and three seemingly impossible tasks, also giving hope to his entire town along the way,” reads the film’s synopsis.

Check out the official The Magician’s Elephant trailer below:

You can also view the official The Magician’s Elephant poster below:

The Magician’s Elephant was written by Martin Hynes and directed by Wendy Rogers. It stars Sian Clifford, Pixie Davies, Natasia Demetriou, Dawn French, Brian Tyree Henry, Noah Jupe, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Aasif Mandvi, Mandy Patinkin, Miranda Richardson, and Benedict Wong. The movie was produced by Julia Pistor and features computer imagery by Animal Logic.