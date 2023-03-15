The Magician’s Elephant Netflix Release Date & Time

The Magician’s Elephant is hitting Netflix later this week.

The upcoming animated movie is based on the book by two-time Newbery Award-winning author Kate DiCamillo. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch The Magician’s Elephant

Netflix will release The Magician’s Elephant at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, March 17. The movie was written by Martin Hynes and directed by Wendy Rogers. It stars Sian Clifford, Pixie Davies, Natasia Demetriou, Dawn French, Brian Tyree Henry, Noah Jupe, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Aasif Mandvi, Mandy Patinkin, Miranda Richardson, and Benedict Wong. The movie was produced by Julia Pistor and features computer imagery by Animal Logic.

“When young Peter sets out to find his sister, his optimistic spirit guides him through an unexpected encounter with an elephant and three seemingly impossible tasks, also giving hope to his entire town along the way,” reads the film’s synopsis.