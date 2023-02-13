Indiana Jones 5 Super Bowl Video Highlights Mads Mikkelsen’s Villain

A new Indiana Jones 5 video has been released during the Super Bowl.

The Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Super Bowl ad spotlights Harrison Ford’s return as the legendary archaelogist. The 30-second video also features Mads Mikkelsen’s Jürgen Voller, who will serve as the movie’s villain. Voller is an ex-Nazi scientist, which is never a good combination of words, but Indy is back to save the day once again.

Check out the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Super Bowl video below:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will once again be led by Harrison Ford as he reprises one of his most iconic roles as the titular explorer. Joining him as the female lead is Emmy and Golden Globe winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The final installment will also feature the introduction of other franchise newcomers Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson.

The long-awaited film is being directed by Oscar nominee James Mangold (Logan) from a new screenplay he is co-writing with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, who collaborated on Ford v Ferrari. Mangold took over the director’s chair after Steven Spielberg exited his directorial duties for the film. Despite his exit, Spielberg will still remain part of the film’s production as a producer.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will also be produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with John Williams returning to score the film. It is set to be released in theaters on June 30, 2023.