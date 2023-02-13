Fast X Super Bowl Video Features Jason Momoa Out for Revenge

A new Fast X Super Bowl video continues to hype up the upcoming Fast & Furious sequel and encourages viewers to watch the extended trailer that was released a few days ago. This one is much shorter at just one minute long and focuses on Jason Momoa’s Dante looking for revenge against Dominic Toretto. The movie is out on May 19, 2023.

“In 2011’s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante (Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price,” reads the synopsis.

“Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry) is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.”

Fast X is being directed by Transporter director Louis Leterrier, who took over the role from Justin Lin after Lin suddenly exited the project due to creative differences. The film is written by Lin and Dan Mazeau, with Lin still attached as a producer

Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, John Cena, Jason Statham, and Scott Eastwood reprise their respective roles in the film. The tenth installment also features the additions of franchise newcomers Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), and Alan Ritchson (Reacher).