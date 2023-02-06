Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Videos Highlight Kang’s MCU Arrival

Marvel Studios has unveiled another behind-the-scenes featurette and TV spot for Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. It is slated to make its debut in theaters on February 17.

The featurette gives highlight to Jonathan Majors’ portrayal of Kang the Conqueror, with Kevin Feige and the cast discussing the ultimate villain’s arrival to the MCU. The TV spot also teases new footage of nail-biting action sequences as Kang the Conqueror shows off how Ant-Man is no match for him.

Check out the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania featurette and TV spot below:

In Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly once again share top billing as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne/Wasp, respectively. They were both last seen by fans during Avengers: Endgame. The film also features the return of Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer as they reprise their roles as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne.

The third installment will mark the start of Phase 5 and is expected to bring permanent changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to Kang the Conqueror, fan-favorite Marvel villain M.O.D.O.K will be making his live-action debut in the film.

The upcoming sequel will also introduce MCU newcomer Kathryn Newton (The Society, Freaky) as she now takes over the role of Cassie Lang. Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors plays Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror, while Ghostbusters star Bill Murray appears as Lord Krylar. In addition, The Good Place alum William Jackson Harper has also been tapped to appear as Quaz.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is once again being directed by Peyton Reed from a screenplay written by Jeff Loveness.