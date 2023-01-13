Ambush Trailer Gives First Look at Jonathan Rhys Meyers-Led Vietnam War Movie

The first Ambush trailer for Saban Films’ upcoming Vietnam War movie has been released, showing stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Aaron Eckhart in action.

“Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) and Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Vikings) star in this intense, gritty and action-packed Vietnam War epic,” reads the film’s synopsis. “When a small outpost is ambushed, a US Army squad must take the battle below ground on a high-stakes mission in a new type of warfare the likes of which they have never seen.”

Check out the official Ambush trailer below:

Ambush was directed by Mark Burman, who also wrote the screenplay with Johnny Lozano, and Michael McClung. It stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Connor Paolo, and Aaron Eckhart. The film is set to release in theaters and through video-on-demand on February 24.